Sarbananda Sonowal credits PM SVANidhi for empowering small traders, slams Congress

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proven through the successful implementation of the PM SVANidhi scheme that he would never let down the poor.

Sonowal, who is the Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh LSC, attended a public programme on the Prime Minister’s Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme at the Auniati Satra branch in Mankota Road, Dibrugarh. The event was organized jointly by the Dibrugarh district administration and Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC). During the programme, the Union Minister interacted with several beneficiaries of the scheme.

“The primary goal of the PM SVANidhi scheme is self-reliance. Through this, an individual can support their family with dignity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned this strength and created the scheme to empower the poor and marginalized financially,” Sonowal said in his address.

Recalling the hardships faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “When restrictions crippled small businesses and street vendors, Prime Minister Modi launched this scheme to provide relief. Under it, banks were instructed to extend loans to vendors in three phases — starting with Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 for those who repaid on time. Additionally, successful borrowers were given a 7% interest subsidy.”

Sonowal added that the design of the repayment mechanism helped many small traders succeed.

Taking aim at the Congress, Sonowal said that the party failed to deliver on welfare during its 55 years in power. “Rajiv Gandhi himself admitted that out of every one rupee sent by the government, 84 paises were siphoned off by middlemen. But Prime Minister Modi has ensured that every rupee reaches the poor. His policies are driven by the core values of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’” the Union Minister said.

Later in the day, Sonowal inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra at Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, aimed at providing affordable generic medicines to the public.

