Sarbananda Sonowal leads Dibrugarh in celebrating PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday led a grand celebration in Dibrugarh to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, aligning with the nationwide launch of the ‘Swasth Nari – Sabal Pariwar Abhiyan’ and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah.

From Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi dedicated these initiatives to the nation, underscoring his vision of ensuring robust healthcare, improved nutrition, and stronger families. In Dibrugarh, Union Minister Sonowal spearheaded a daylong programme that brought together citizens, healthcare providers, women’s groups, and community leaders, reinforcing Assam’s commitment to the Prime Minister’s transformative agenda. The local celebrations featured a series of people-centric initiatives: free health checkups, distribution of essential medicines, and a voluntary blood donation camp. These activities were designed to build awareness about preventive healthcare, nutrition, and community service - issues that PM Modi has repeatedly emphasised as crucial to building a healthy India.

“Today is not just the birthday of the world’s most popular leader, but also a day when India rededicates itself to the mission of good health, strong families, and women-led development,” Sarbananda Sonowal said while addressing the gathering. “As a son of Assam, it fills me with pride to see Dibrugarh contributing wholeheartedly to this national movement. On behalf of the people of this constituency, I extend my heartfelt wishes to our beloved Prime Minister on his 75th birthday and pray for his continued good health and long life.”

One of the highlights of the Dibrugarh programme was the tree plantation drive under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,’ which encourages citizens to plant trees in honour of their mothers. Sonowal reminded participants that preserving the green heritage of Assam is both a cultural and environmental duty. “As Srimanta Sankardeva wisely said, ‘Ek Briksha, Das Putra Sam,’ we must protect and nurture trees with the same reverence as raising children. Our responsibility is to leave behind a balanced and sustainable environment for future generations,” he said.

Women’s participation was a central feature of the Dibrugarh celebrations. Sonowal praised their active involvement and connected it with Modi’s long-standing emphasis on Nari Shakti.

Sonowal also interacted with doctors, nurses, health workers, and mothers during his visit to the health camp, appreciating their service and dedication. “A healthy society is the foundation of a strong nation. The efforts of our medical professionals and volunteers today reflect the collective spirit of building a fitter, stronger, and more resilient India,” he noted.

