Assam: Two luxury cruise ships for Brahmaputra, says Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: The central government will deploy two luxury cruise ships worth Rs 250 crore for the Brahmaputra River. Apart from this, 100 cargo vessels (barges) will be operational in the Brahmaputra, the Barak and the Ganga.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said this on the sidelines of a road show organized in Guwahati as a precursor to the India Maritime Week 2025.

Speaking to the media here today, Sonowal said, “Two luxury cruise ships are being built at a combined investment of Rs 250 crore for deployment on the Brahmaputra River. These ships, currently under construction at Hooghly Cochin Shipyard in Howrah, Kolkata, will be launched in 2027, providing a new dimension to Assam’s river tourism under the Cruise Bharat Mission.”

Sonowal further said, “A Germany-based logistic company – Rhenus Logistics Private Ltd – surveyed the Brahmaputra, Barak and the Ganga. After the survey, the company informed us that cargo vessel operation is feasible in these three rivers. The company will operate 100 cargo vessels from this year in these three rivers. We have signed an MoU in this regard. This MoU will make the waterways of the three rivers busier.”

Sonowal announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the upcoming ‘India Maritime Week’ in Mumbai from October 27–31, 2025, where he will deliver the keynote address at the Global Maritime CEO Forum.

Taking part in today’s roadshow – Water Voyage Northeast 2025 – here today, Sonowal described the event as “a historic opportunity to showcase India’s maritime strength to the world” with participation expected from over 100 countries and more than 100,000 stakeholders. Sonowal said the Prime Minister’s presence will reaffirm India’s global maritime leadership at a time when the sector is undergoing unprecedented transformation.

“India Maritime Week will not only be a confluence of ideas but a confluence of confidence,” Sonowal said. “The way Prime Minister Modi has guided our maritime vision, the world now looks at India as a trusted partner and a rising maritime power. His presence at the Global Maritime CEO Forum will inspire global industry leaders to invest in India’s growth story.”

The Union Minister placed special emphasis on the Northeast’s role in the maritime roadmap. Over Rs 1,000 crore has been invested in inland waterway infrastructure in the region, of which Rs 300 crore worth of projects are complete and the rest nearing completion.

Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are unlocking the immense maritime potential of the Northeast. A Rs 239-crore ship repair facility at Pandu—the first of its kind in the region—will be ready by 2026. By September 2025, an Rs 180-crore dedicated approach road will directly link NH-27 to Pandu Port. To boost cruise tourism, we are investing Rs 299 crore in new tourist jetties at Guijan, Neamati, Bishwanath Ghat and Silghat. At Dibrugarh, an Rs 188-crore Regional Centre of Excellence is being developed to train 5,000 maritime professionals, empowering our youth to lead India’s maritime growth story.”

The minister said India Maritime Week 2025 will unveil investment opportunities worth nearly Rs 1 trillion, ranging from shipbuilding clusters and port-led connectivity to coastal community development and eco-friendly logistics.

“This is the decade of maritime resurgence for India,” Sonowal said. “By 2047, our goal is to handle 10,000 MMT of EXIM cargo and 500 MMT through inland waterways. India will be among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations and command a 20% share in global ship recycling. This is our Amrit Kaal vision for maritime India.”

The Water Voyage Northeast conference, organized by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA), brought together over 240 stakeholders, including cruise operators, cargo vessel owners, and traders.

Sonowal called upon stakeholders, including the Northeast, to actively participate in the Mumbai event.

