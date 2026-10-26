Sarbananda Sonowal to pitch India’s shipbuilding opportunity to Korean Industry

BUSAN: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal began a four-day visit to South Korea from today, pitching India’s maritime opportunity to Korean industry as the two countries work to expand shipbuilding cooperation and move India toward its goal of becoming one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

Sonowal opened the trip in Busan, which he called the hub of Korea’s maritime industry, with an interaction with Indian professionals working in Korean shipbuilding. India’s Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, welcomed the gathering and introduced the community, which includes people from Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, HD Hyundai, DNV and the Indian Register of Shipping. “Your presence in Korea, at the heart of one of the world’s most advanced shipbuilding ecosystems, is a matter of pride for India,” Sonowal said.

He urged them to see the framework adopted by the two countries in April, during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to India, as more than a government agreement. The framework, called VOYAGES, covers cooperation in shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics.

“I want you to see VOYAGES not merely as a government framework, but as a platform for your professional growth and for India's maritime future,” Sonowal said.

India aims to become a globally competitive centre for shipbuilding, ship repair, maritime manufacturing and logistics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Sonowal said. India's Cabinet approved a series of policy incentives for the sector in September 2025.

Sonowal said India will need many more shipbuilders, marine engineers, naval architects, designers, welders, project managers and technology specialists. He asked the professionals to bring their Korean experience home or to support Indian companies from Korea.

“You can serve as living bridges between your networks in both countries,” Sonowal said. He also encouraged them to mentor young Indian professionals and to take part in the India Ship Technology Centre and in the shipbuilding skills partnership between India and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, stated in a press release.