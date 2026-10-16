Sarbananda Sonowal Leads BJP Rally in Dibrugarh, Slams Congress on National Unity Issues

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday led a Jan Jagaran Rally in Dibrugarh, calling for an uncompromising stand on India's unity, sovereignty, and security while launching a sharp attack on the Congress over its political approach and opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Thousands of BJP workers and citizens participated in the rally, raising slogans of 'Nation First, Always' and expressing support for the party's emphasis on national unity and security.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal accused the Congress of pursuing divisive politics and questioned its stand on issues concerning national unity and democratic institutions. "The Congress is the seed of division, a patron of divisive politics and a political force weighed down by allegations of corruption. A party that raises questions about the nation's unity, integrity, and the credibility of democratic institutions must be answerable to the people," Sonowal said.

He asserted that the BJP would not compromise on issues concerning the country's sovereignty and security, alleging that misinformation was being spread to undermine national progress.

"We reiterate our collective resolve: zero compromise on India's unity, sovereignty, and security. While divisive forces continue to spread misinformation, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is marching forward towards empowerment and a Viksit Bharat," he said. Sonowal also criticised the Congress's opposition to the SIR exercise, asking the party to substantiate its objections with evidence rather than political rhetoric. "Instead of spreading propaganda in the name of opposing SIR, the Congress should place its objections before the nation with facts and logic," he said.

The union minister said that the participation of thousands of party workers and citizens reflected their commitment to national unity, public service, and the goal of building a developed India.

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