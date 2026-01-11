Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Forest Department seize illegal teak on Indo-Bhutan border

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: During an ongoing joint operation under the guidance of Commandant H. K. Gupta, the 24th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, along with the Forest Department and Border Outpost Guabari, seized 10.94 cft of illegal teak timber, a sawmill, and a generator set on the Indo-Bhutan border (Indian side).

During the operation, two culprits were detained. After the operation, the detained culprits, along with the confiscated materials, were handed over to the Forest Department, Tamulpur. The operation was conducted under the leadership of the Assistant Commandant and Assistant Sub-Inspector Lohit Chhetri, Company Commander of Border Outpost Guabari of the 24th Battalion, along with Sanglai Robin, Head Constable Dinesh Chandra, Constable Kamleshwar Boro, and Sushil Singh. From the Forest Department, Haren Saikia and Sansuma Boro also participated in the operation.

Also Read: 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangia along with Kumarikata Forest Department seized illegal wood