24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangia along with Kumarikata Forest Department seized illegal wood

Rangia: 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangia conducted a joint search operation with Kumarikata Forest Department along the India-Bhutan border on Monday. During the operation, the joint operation team seized an illegal saw machine, generator set and wood of 81.305 Cft aprrox from Bahabari village under Tamulpur Police Station. The seized items have been handed over to Kumarikata Forest Department, after documentation. 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal is continuously carrying out such operations to fulfill its duty of protecting the India-Bhutan border. 24th Bn, with the co-operation of the bordering villagers, is holding regular meetings with them and encouraging them to inform the nearest SSB BOP/Coy or Unit Headquarters if they witness any kind of illegal activities or smuggling, stated a press release.

