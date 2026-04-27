Sashastra Seema Bal’s 24th Battalion holds cleanliness drive at Rangia Railway Station

A Correspondent

Rangia: The 24th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, conducted a special cleanliness drive at the Rangia Railway Station premises on Sunday to promote social awareness and cleanliness. The drive covered the railway station’s entryway, passenger flow area, and important surrounding areas.

During the programme, battalion personnel conducted various activities to remove garbage around the station premises, properly collect plastic waste, and ensure a clean environment. The programme was conducted under the guidance of H.K. Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion SSB, Rangia. During the drive, the SSB team educated passengers, local shopkeepers, and other citizens on the importance of cleanliness. People were encouraged to maintain cleanliness in public places, dispose of garbage in designated places, and fulfil their responsibility in creating a clean and healthy environment. The message of “cleanliness is service” (Mission Life) was prominently promoted on this occasion to further promote awareness and responsibility towards cleanliness in society.4

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