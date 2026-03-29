4 Corps GOC visits SSB frontier headquarters in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) (Designate) of 4 Corps, visited the Frontier Headquarters of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Guwahati on Saturday.

He was received by Inspector General Sudhir Verma with a traditional welcome. During the visit, the Inspector General briefed him on the operational jurisdiction of the Frontier, including border management responsibilities and preparedness in wartime scenarios.

The GOC appreciated the role and professionalism of the force in maintaining border security and internal stability, and emphasized the need for stronger coordination and synergy with the Army to enhance operational readiness

The visit concluded with the presentation of a memento to the visiting officer. Senior officials, including DIGs Rajneesh Lamba and Neeraj Chand, were also present on the occasion.

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