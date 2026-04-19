Sasoni Merbeel eco-tourism project near Naharkatia awaits urgent revival

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Tucked away near Naharkatia, the Sasoni Merbeel Eco-Tourism Project-once envisioned as a landmark initiative for sustainable tourism in Upper Assam-is currently facing significant challenges, highlighting the urgent need for renewed attention and strategic intervention. Spread across nearly 1,550 bighas, Sasoni Merbeel, often referred to as the 'Island of Silence,' is a rich wetland ecosystem known for its remarkable biodiversity.

With over 200 species of birds and around 250 varieties of flora, the site continues to hold immense ecological and tourism potential. It was originally developed with the objective of promoting eco-friendly tourism while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities through activities such as boating, bird watching, trekking, and cultural experiences.

The project had received considerable support at its inception, including financial assistance exceeding Rs 1 crore from Oil India Limited, alongside government backing. However, despite its promising beginnings, the site today reflects gaps in maintenance, infrastructure management, and long-term planning.

Visitors and residents have pointed out that several facilities require repair and upgrading. Tourist cottages are reportedly underutilized, while essential amenities and services need improvement to meet visitor expectations. Concerns have also been raised regarding connectivity, promotion, and overall accessibility-factors that are critical to sustaining tourism growth.

Earlier assessments had already identified infrastructure and logistical constraints as key issues, and stakeholders now believe these areas require focused policy attention. Tourism experts maintain that with proper planning and consistent upkeep, Sasoni Merbeel still has the potential to emerge as a model eco-tourism destination in Assam.

Local community members and environmental observers emphasize that preserving the ecological integrity of the wetland must remain a priority. They advocate for a balanced approach that combines conservation with responsible tourism development, ensuring that the site's biodiversity is protected while also enhancing visitor experience.

At a time when Assam is actively promoting itself as a major tourism hub, the situation at Sasoni Merbeel presents an opportunity for course correction. Strengthening infrastructure, ensuring accountability, and involving local stakeholders in management could help restore the project's original vision.

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