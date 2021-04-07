Satrajyoti honour conferred on veteran Sanskrit scholar Dr Akon Chandra Saikia

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: Mudoijan Kamalabari Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Teok recently conferred the Satrajyoti honour to veteran Sanskrit scholar and former Principal of Kakojan College, Jorhat, Dr Akon Chandra Saikia.

Dr Saikia is a resident of Jogduar Sonari village and a research scholar of Gauhati University in 1989 on the Rukmini Harana legend in Sanskrit and later Indian literature. Prior to joining as a Principal in Kakojan College, he served as a professor of Jhanji Hem Nath Sarmah College.

For his outstanding contributions towards education and socio-culture, he was conferred this prestigious honour at a function on the eve of the 21st foundation day of Mudoijan Kamalabari Sangeet Mahavidyalaya.

Upen Borah burah bhakat, president of Mudoijan Kamalabari Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, gave away this honour to Dr.Saikia. The award carries a memento, japi, seleng chador, gamusa, citation and cash.

Receiving the award, Dr Saikia expressed his gratitude for honoring him with this award and said that it would inspire him to work more in future.

At the same time, he lauded the effort of Modoijan Kamalabari Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Teok for creating awareness about Xatriya culture among the new generation.

The day-long programme started with hoisting of flag by Principal Dilip Bhuyan. In the function, the students performed dance, songs and gayan bayan guided by Ringkumoni Mahanta, dance teacher of the college.

