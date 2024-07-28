MLA Sushanta Borgohain Inaugurates 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' at Nitaipukhuri Naojan Health Sub-Centre

DEMOW: Demow MLA Sushanta Borgohain inaugurated the newly constructed “Ayushman Arogya Mandir” of Nitaipukhuri Naojan Health Sub-Centre near Demow recently. In the inauguration programme, Dr.Saurav Kumar Gogoi, Joint Director of Health Services Sivasagar, Dr.Prodip Borgohain, Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer (SDM&HO) of Demow Block Primary Health Centre were present. In the Ayushman Arogya Mandir, maternal health services, infected diseases’ services etc will be available.

Also Read: HMAR YOUTHS DEATH CASE: Gauhati High Court directs government to expedite chemical report

Also watch: