Assam Flood Situation Improves a little , Over 30,000 People Still Affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has shown gradual improvement over the past week, with a decline in the number of affected people, inundated villages and crop areas, according to the latest flood assessment.

However, flood-related risks continue in some parts of the state. The Dhansiri River at Numaligarh in Golaghat district was still flowing above the severe flood level . The latest flood report stated that four districts Morigaon, Sivasagar, Biswanath and Nagaon, remain affected. A total of 137 villages are currently inundated, impacting 30,601 people across the state.

Several revenue circles continue to face flooding, including Gohpur and Halem in Biswanath; Mikirbheta in Morigaon; Samaguri, Rupahi and Nagaon in Nagaon; and Amguri, Sivasagar and Nazira in Sivasagar.

Floodwaters have also affected 6,135.713 hectares of crop land. However, the affected crop area has decreased compared with the previous week, indicating an overall improvement in the situation. Meanwhile, the flood-related death toll remained unchanged, with no fresh fatalities reported in the latest assessment.