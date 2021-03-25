Schemes of BJP-led government have benefited all sections of people: CM Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while attending an election rally in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bihpuria on Wednesday, said that the people of Assam could never forget the role of Prime Minister Modi for making Assam one of the most powerful States in the country, stated a press release.



To safeguard the land, culture, language and literature of Assam, the contributions of Prime Minister Modi had led to the expeditious development of Assam. He also said that the role of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah towards bringing peace to the Assam was unparallel. He, therefore, requested the people to bring back the BJP government to sustain the rate of development in the State. He, at the same, reiterated the need for rejecting the combined forces of Congress and AIUDF.

On the other hand, seeking votes for BJP candidate of Sarupathar, Biswajit Phukan, Sonowal said that the schemes of the BJP-led government in the last five years benefited all sections of the people of the State. He also criticized the previous Congress government for having promoted corruption for providing government schemes to the beneficiaries. But the BJP-led government in the last five years took substantial steps for uprooting corruption from the system. The party even introduced Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to transfer the financial benefits of different government schemes to the beneficiaries directly to their bank accounts. This is an example of good governance of the BJP-led government. Sonowal also said that in the eyes of the people, Congress was responsible for the abysmal state of affairs of the State and the people of the State should not give this party any further indulgence. He, however, said that the BJP-led government reversed this trend by expediting the development of the State. During the regime of the BJP-led government, meritorious students of the State could secure government jobs without any allurement.

As long as the BJP-led government was in power, all sections of the people, including the indigenous community, would continue to live with pride. Sonowal also said that during the reign of the present State government at different levels different institutions were set up to promote and propagate the rich cultural heritage of the State.

Lashing out at the Congress, Sonowal said that the party only understood petty politics and the party's alliance with the AIUDF was the testimony of the myopic view of the Congress. Sonowal also addressed election rallies at Dergaon and Majuli and called upon the people of the State to render their support to the candidates belonging to the BJP and its alliance partners in the Assembly Poll.

Also Read: Assam is safe and secure until BJP is in power: Sarbananda Sonowal

Also watch: APCC General Secretary Ranjan Borah quits party





