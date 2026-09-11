Scholars Highlight Assam’s Cultural Identity in Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Works During Birth Centenary Lecture

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: To mark the conclusion of world-renowned artiste Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations, the Department of Assamese at Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya organised an online lecture titled ‘Assam-Consciousness in Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Thought.’

Dr Ratul Deka, Professor in the Department of Assamese at Bodoland University, attended as the keynote speaker, while Dr Bina Saikia, Head of the Department, delivered the welcome address.

In his address, Dr Deka elaborated with examples on how ‘Assam-consciousness’ permeates Dr Hazarika’s creations.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur Pays Rich Tributes to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on 100th Birth Anniversary