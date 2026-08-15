School headmistress injured in gunpoint robbery attempt by bike-borne youths in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Panic gripped Jowardi in Nalbari district after two bike-borne youths allegedly attempted to rob a school headmistress at gunpoint on Friday morning. According to allegations, Rekha Deka Barman, Headmistress of No. 2 Jowardi Primary School, was on her way to the school when two youths riding a motorcycle intercepted her. The duo allegedly displayed a pistol and attempted to snatch her gold chain. The youths reportedly claimed to be associated with the ULFA, although the authenticity of the claim remains unverified. The headmistress reportedly tried to restrain one of the youths during the incident. According to the complaint, the youth then assaulted her and allegedly fired a shot near her head before applying an unidentified substance to her eyes. The two suspects subsequently fled the spot on their motorcycle. Rekha Deka Barman sustained injuries to her head and was rushed to Nalbari’s Navadweep Hospital, where she was admitted for emergency treatment. The incident has caused considerable concern in the area, particularly as it occurred just ahead of Independence Day, when heightened security checks and police surveillance are reportedly being conducted across Nalbari.

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