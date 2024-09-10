Science Model and Painting Exhibition Held at Modern Academy in Honor of Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Anniversary and World Literacy Day

DOOMDOOMA: In synchronization with observance of birth anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and World Literacy Day on September 8, a science model and painting exhibition was organized at Modern Academy Senior Secondary School, Tapoban, Rupai Siding on Monday as September 8 was Sunday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the president of the management committee of the school, Jogendra Nath Barua by lighting a lamp. Afterwards, the Principal of the school Prabhat Bikomia Deuri paid floral tribute at the portrait of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

In science model exhibition the students displayed their models based on the environment and solar energy. The exhibition was organized under the initiative of the Principal of the school Amulya Barman, Science Teacher Munmun Deuri and other teachers.

