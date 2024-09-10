Tezpur University seminar focuses on ancient and medieval scientific material

Tezpur: Department of Chemical Sciences, Tezpur University (TU) jointly with the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) organized a two-day national seminar on the History of Science focusing on scientific developments and materials from ancient and medieval periods starting from Monday.

The event, which took place at the council hall of the university drew noted academicians, researchers, and students from across the country. Dr. Binoy K Saikia, Principal Scientist at Northeast Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Prof. Ramesh C. Deka, Vice Chancellor (VC), Cotton University, Prof. K. Ramasubramanian, Institute Chair Professor at Cell for Indian Science and Technology in Sanskrit, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay were the notable speakers present on the occasion.

Delivering the opening remarks, VC, TU, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh underscored the vital aspect of India’s intellectual heritage. “The study of historical materials and methodologies is not just an academic pursuit. It is a study to find crucial link between past innovations and contemporary advancements”, Prof Singh remarked.

Noted scientist and President, Indian National Science Academy, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma delivered the Inaugural address. Prof Sharma spoke of proper documentation and dissemination of ancient scientific knowledge focused on the advancements made in various fields. He urged young scientists to explore the rich history of science and its evolution through different periods.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof. D. Balasubramanian, Vice-Chair, National Commission for History of Science, INSA gave an account of the commission. He said that Indian National Commission for History of Science is engaged in furthering the cause of new and emerging ideas in various disciplines of History, Culture, Medicine, Epigraphy, Numismatics, Archaeology and other allied subjects.

Delivering the keynote Address Prof. Ramasubramanian from IIT Bombay said that the Indian tradition has a strong scientific temperament. However, to achieve the goal of scientific advancements, one needs to dispel ignorance from our minds, he stated. He further said that Indian knowledge system requires scholarly work.

Also Read: BTC Aims to Boost Tourism with Upgraded Facilities and Adventure Sports, Says EM Dharma Narayan Das

Also Watch: