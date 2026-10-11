Trilogy of Books Unveiled to Showcase Arunachal Pradesh's Culture and Biodiversity

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ITANAGAR: Three coffee table books documenting Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and biodiversity were released in New Delhi on Friday, with Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik describing them as an important record of the state's identity and a means of promoting tourism.

Titled The Sap Runs Perennial, Ladders to Heaven and The Wild Green Kingdom, the books were unveiled at Vanijya Bhawan in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for Culture Rao Inderjit Singh and NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok K Lahiri. The trilogy was authored by military historian, writer, photographer and documentary filmmaker Shiv Kunal Verma, with support from Vallabh Bhansali, trustee of the Global Vipassana Foundation and co-founder and chairman of ENAM Securities, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government. Parnaik said the publications documented the state's customs, festivals, handicrafts, indigenous knowledge, monasteries, sacred sites and spiritual practices. They also captured its forests, rivers, mountains, wildlife, orchids and biodiversity.

Describing the trilogy as a window to Arunachal Pradesh and an ambassador for the state, the governor said the books could introduce its cultural heritage, natural attractions and tourism opportunities to audiences in India and abroad. He expressed hope that they would reach embassies, institutions, libraries and readers worldwide.

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