Assam: Neighbourhood Youth Parliament held in Morigaon College of Education

Morigaon: Youth is the most important stage in a person’s life. When gold melts and is shaped to the goldsmith’s preference, it takes on bright colours. The young will be the river of the new India, and this river will illuminate our nation’s legacy in the eyes of the world, said Randeep Nandi, a consultant to voluntary organizations of Nagaon. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Doli Buragohain, Principal, Morigaon College of Education Dr. Ruksana Rahman, Assistant Professor, Morigaon College of Education and Imran Uz Zaman Shah, Associate Professor and Coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell were present as guest speakers. District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra Bikas Chandra Pradhan explained the objectives of the programme and details about My Bharat Vikshit Bharat @2. The event was attended by Teacher of Model Higher Secondary School Wahidur Rahman, District Committee Member of Nehru Yuva Kendra Tulsi Deka.

The students of Manikanchan Yoga Sports Association performed group yoga dance under the direction of yoga teacher Anant Bora, Nataraj Dance Academy Jajari. A ‘ mock’ parliament was performed by the youths. The meeting was conducted by Dhananjay Talukdar, Accountant and Program Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra.

