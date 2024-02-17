Scores of Assam Civil Service officers fail to submit immovable and movable property details within deadline

Guwahati: The Assam government instructed all ACS officers to submit their immovable and movable property returns for the year 2023 at the latest by January 31, 2024. Now, not only has the deadline passed; it has reached the middle of February, but a large number of ACS officers are yet to comply with the directive.

In reference to the above-mentioned subject, the state Personnel Department issued a letter to all ACS officers dated January 3, 2024, which reads at the end, “…You are therefore requested to take necessary action for timely submission of the annual property return for the year 2023 through online mode within January 31, 2024.”

According to sources, all ACS officers of the Government of Assam have to submit their annual property returns in two separate formats: Immovable Property Returns (IPR) and Movable Property Returns (MPR) by the 31st of January every year to their appointing authority or disciplinary authority (Personnel Department). The source also underlined that non-submission of Annual Property Return (APR) statements has to be recorded against the ‘Integrity’ column in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR), besides inviting the initiation of disciplinary action against the concerned officer for violating the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

It was noted that a total of 611 ACS officers submitted their immovable property returns until this afternoon. The number of those submitting their movable property returns is even lower, with just 567 officers complying with the order, a little later than mandated. The Personnel Department sources implied that around 300 ACS officers have yet to submit their APR as of date.

The state government gives the deadline of January 31 every year for filing an APR in online mode, but many fail to submit the report on time. It has come to light that many officers submit their property returns throughout the year. The officers get the scope to file their APR even months after the deadline, as the online portal remains open beyond January 31; in fact, it is apparent that it remains open around the year. On the other hand, the online portal (Sparrow Platform) of the central government for submission of APRs by IAS officers closes down automatically after January 31, the same deadline given to ACS officers in Assam.

According to Assam government rules, all ACS officers who do not submit their IPR and MPR in time shall be denied vigilance clearance and shall not be considered for promotion, empanelment for senior level posts, deputation for foreign service, permission for foreign tours, permission for availing bank loans and NOC for passports, etc.

From the facts stated above, it can be concluded that the portal should be closed down after the expiration of the deadline of January 31, so that ACS officers are forced to submit their property details on time.

Also Read: Act East Policy puts Assam at centre of development narrative: Chandra Mohan Patowary

Also Watch: