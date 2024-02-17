Act East Policy puts Assam at centre of development narrative: Chandra Mohan Patowary

GUWAHATI: Act East Policy Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the State Government is deeply committed to harnessing the natural resources and transforming the state into an economic hub, and the policies are focused on creating a business-friendly environment, facilitating ease of doing business, and developing world-class infrastructure to attract domestic and international investors.

The minister said this at the inaugural session of “Act East through Northeast 2.0: The Round Table Conference on the Inter-Country Economic Corridor through the North East of India for Inclusive Growth,” held here today.

The Government of Assam aims to explore the fresh opportunities presented by the Act East Policy for the Northeast region, he said, adding, “It also seeks to develop a strategic framework for enhancing economic and cultural connections with Southeast Asian countries, with a focus on bolstering bilateral relations with neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan.”

In his keynote address, Patowary said that the Act East Policy, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reinvigorated India’s engagement with its Eastern neighbours, while the country’s relationships with Bangladesh and Bhutan have seen a new era of cooperation in areas of trade, transit, and water resources management. He said Assam and the Northeast are witnessing rapid development in road infrastructure, regional airway connectivity, railways, waterways, shipping, and internet connectivity. The Central government has taken the region to a high growth trajectory with the implementation of the Act East Policy, and NE is acting as India’s bridge with ASEAN and SE countries, he said.

The roundtable serves as a platform for government officials, experts, practitioners, and business leaders to explore the potential opportunities arising from the evolving connectivity among Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Assam.

Patowary also highlighted how Assam and other states in the Northeast have been able to reap significant economic benefits due to closer ties with BBN and Southeast Asian countries. The use of Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh will further strengthen waterway connectivity in the Northeast and mutually benefit both countries, he said.

Today’s roundtable also featured a series of sessions, including special addresses by distinguished speakers such as Ruhul Amin, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, and Manvendra Pratap Singh, Secretary, Act East Policy Affairs, Government of Assam. Other notable speakers included Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan; Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal; CSR Ram, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; and Satish Kumar Pandey, GM (Construction), NF Railway, among others.

The event also marked the release of a pivotal report titled “Inter Country Economic Corridor through the North East of India for Inclusive Growth: Potential and Prospects,” providing a roadmap for sustainable and inclusive development in the region through the development of economic corridors in Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal that pass through Assam.

