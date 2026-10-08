Sea of blooming ‘Kohua Bon’ attracts visitors in Assam's Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: With Durga Puja drawing near, nature across Assam is donning its traditional autumn attire as blooming ‘Kohua Bon’ (Saccharum spontaneum), popularly known as elephant grass in some areas, carpets riverbanks and floodplains in a dazzling blanket of white. The seasonal bloom is widely regarded as one of the earliest and most cherished signs of the arrival of Sharat, the autumn season, and Goddess Durga, fondly revered as Sharadi Rani. For generations, the flowering ‘Kohua’ has symbolised the onset of the festive season in Assam. Its feathery white plumes sway gently in the autumn breeze, creating picturesque landscapes that have become synonymous with Durga Puja. The flowers also hold cultural significance, finding a place in many Durga Puja pandals alongside the idol of the Goddess.

This year, the banks of the Jiya Bharali river in Sonitpur district have emerged as a major attraction for visitors. Vast stretches of the river basin on both the eastern and western banks have turned snow white with blooming ‘Kohua,’ offering a breathtaking spectacle. The shimmering white grass, visible from a distance, has transformed the familiar landscape into a scenic destination, drawing photographers, nature lovers, and travellers alike.

Visitors have been gathering in large numbers at vantage points such as the Chowkighat Bridge and the old Jiya Bharali Bridge to admire the seasonal beauty. Long-distance travellers have also been seen stopping along the roadside to capture the striking vistas on their cameras and mobile phones.

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