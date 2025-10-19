Seasonal solar fences installed in eastern Assam for HEC mitigation

GUWAHATI: In a continued effort to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) and safeguard rural livelihoods, premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department has handed over seasonal solar fences to communities across three eastern Assam districts of Jorhat, Tinsukia and Sivasagar.

These community-managed solar fences are designed to protect farmlands from crop depredation by elephants while promoting coexistence between people and wildlife.

The series of handover meetings took place during October 8 to 10, bringing together representatives from local communities, Village Fencing Committees (VFCs), Assam Forest Department officials, Gaon Pradhans, Village Champions formed by Aaranyak and other stakeholders. Around 160 participants took part in these events held across the three districts.

One such meeting was held at Padumfula Community Hall on October 8 in the Sadiya region of Tinsukia district where approximately 6 km solar fence was officially handed over to the VFCs of Balijan Nagaon, Padumfula, and 1 No. Basagaon villages.

The initiative continued on October 9, at Demowmukh in Sivasagar district where nearly 18 km of fence was handed over to protect agricultural lands in Majumelia, Charagua Grant, Demowmukh Mising Gaon and Demowmukh Gohain Gaon.

The final handover took place on October 10 at Bezorchiga Community Hall in Jorhat district where about 30.1 km of solar fencing was handed over to communities of Hatishal, Bezorchiga, Sagunpara, Major Chapori, Sumoni Sapori and Chutalbagh.

These fences installed strategically along vulnerable crop zones, will be managed by local Village Fencing Committees to ensure sustainability and community ownership. The initiative not only aims to reduce crop loss due to elephant raids but also strengthens local people’s participation in wildlife conservation, stated a press release.

Also Read: Herds of wild elephants enter village in broad daylight