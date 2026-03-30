Second EVM randomization held in Morigaon in presence of candidates, party representatives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The second randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Morigaon district was conducted today in the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Election Officer, Morigaon, followed by the physical pairing of EVMs and VVPATs. This crucial and mandatory step in the electoral process was undertaken to ensure complete transparency, fairness, and impartial allocation of machines to polling stations.

The process was carried out through the EMS 2.0 application, strictly in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India. It was conducted in the presence of contesting candidates and representatives of recognized national and state political parties, thereby reinforcing credibility and public trust in the system.

Contesting candidates of 52-Jagiroad (SC), 53-Laharighat, and 54-Morigaon Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) under Morigaon district, along with their duly authorized representatives, were present during the second randomization of EVMs and VVPATs, ensuring transparency and enabling them to closely observe the proceedings.

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