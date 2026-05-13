Seed Exchange Mela marks NEADS Farmers’ Field School anniversary at Jhanjimukh

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The 2nd Foundation Anniversary of the Farmers' Field School and Indigenous Seed Bank, established by the North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS) at Jhanjimukh in Jorhat district, was celebrated recently with great enthusiasm and active participation from farmers, community leaders, and representatives from various organizations. The occasion also featured a vibrant Seed Exchange Mela and Farmers' Meet aimed at promoting indigenous seeds, sustainable agriculture, and traditional farming knowledge at the Farmers' Field School premises.

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