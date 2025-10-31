Seed money distributed to 23,566 beneficiaries under Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Guardian Minister of Kamrup District Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday spearheaded the distribution of seed money to 23,566 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan scheme in Chamaria Legislative Assembly Constituency. Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 as seed money to support their entrepreneurial ventures, in line with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of empowering women and promoting self-reliance across Assam. Addressing the gathering, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that such schemes had enabled women to become financially stable and emerge as leaders in society. “The women of Assam are not being left behind. We have set a target of creating 40 lakh beneficiaries under this scheme. I urge all of you to make good use of this seed capital so that you can qualify for the next instalment,” he said. Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, who also attended the event, emphasized that women of the Chamaria LAC should not be left behind in this journey toward economic independence. “This scheme will strengthen you and your family by helping you become self-sufficient entrepreneurs,” she told the beneficiaries. Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and Boko MLA Nandita Das echoed similar sentiments, urging women to utilize the funds effectively and contribute to Assam’s economic growth. MLA Das further noted that women’s participation in business and local trade would significantly boost rural economies and promote inclusive development. Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Prasad Misra stressed that empowering women was key to improving the overall economic condition of the nation. Social worker Anjan Goswami also highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment in driving social progress and sustainable community development.

Also Read: CM distributes cheques under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Dibrugarh