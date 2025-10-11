CM distributes cheques under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A day filled with smiles, hope, and celebration unfolded in Dibrugarh as more than 14,025 women beneficiaries of Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly constituency received their seed capital cheques under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a grand ceremony held at Khanikar Field.

Of the beneficiaries, 7,777 belong to rural areas, and 6,248 hail from urban areas. Each woman was given Rs 10,000 to begin her own small business and take the first step toward financial independence. The event marked a significant step towards women’s economic empowerment and was part of the Chief Minister’s ongoing four-day tour of Upper Assam.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan scheme, a flagship initiative of the Assam Government, aims to uplift women associated with Self Help Groups by helping them start or expand small-scale businesses. Through this financial support, the government envisions transforming Self Help Group members into rural micro-entrepreneurs capable of earning an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh, fostering sustainable livelihoods across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that since the launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, capital seed had already been distributed in 17 constituencies across the state, including Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly Constituency. He said that people were familiar with the Orunodoi scheme, which had been continuing since 2020. Conforming with Assam, the governments of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra implemented similar schemes in their respective states, he said. The Chief Minister added that Delhi and Haryana are also preparing to adopt similar schemes, while West Bengal had already introduced its Lakshmi Bhandar scheme inspired by Assam’s Orunodoi Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that just as the Orunodoi Scheme was launched to uphold women’s dignity and empowerment, the State Government had now started the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to promote women entrepreneurship. Recently, even Bihar has shown interest in learning from Assam’s experience to introduce similar schemes in Bihar. He said. While the Orunodoi provides Rs 1,250 monthly to help households meet their needs, the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan aims to transform members of self-help groups into rural entrepreneurs.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma stated that women in Assam had emerged as a powerful force. Currently, 40 lakh women are associated with self-help groups, and four lakh such groups are active in the state. Referring to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless expression that Assamese women ‘weave their dreams on the loom,’ the CM said that Assamese women had always demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit. From Birangana Sadhani to Sati Radhika, and from Kanaklata to Bhogeswari Phukanani, Assamese women have consistently championed the spirit of social responsibilities. In modern times, the formation of self-help groups has sparked a new awakening among them, he added.

To fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of transforming three crore Indian women into ‘Lakhpatis,’ the Assam government has envisaged to provide seed capital to 40 lakh women across the state, while continuing efforts to promote economic growth and development among the underprivileged.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Transport Minister Jogen Mohan, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, MLAs Binod Hazarika, Ponakan Baruah, Terash Gowala, Taranga Gogoi, Chief Executive Member of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tonkeswar Sonowal, Chief Executive Member of Motok Autonomous Council David Chetia, Dibrugarh Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, Chairperson of Dibrugarh Zilla Parishad Pushpanjali Sonowal, Mission Director Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Mani Sarma Bordoloi, and a host of other dignitaries along with members from self-help groups were present on the occasion.

