Seizure Committee for Bongaigaon district formed for redressal of grievances

OUR CORRESPONDENT



BONGAIGAON: In order to avoid inconvenience to the public and genuine persons and also for redressal of their grievances, if any, a Seizure Committee has been formed for Bongaigaon district headed by Nadira Jesmin, ACS, Chief Executive Officer, Bongaigaon Zila Parishad , SM Z Chistie, District Development Commissioner as Nodal Officer for 32 no. Bongaigaon LAC, Mainowsree Boro, ALRS , Circle Officer(A), Boitamari Revenue Circle for 34 no. Abhayapuri North and 35 no. Abhayapuri South LAC and Bidyut Bikash Pathak, Treasury Officer, Bongaigaon, as members. The committee shall suo-moto examine each case of seizure made by the police, Static Surveillance Team or Flying Squad Team and take decision on the release of cash as per procedure laid down by the Election Commissioner of India.

