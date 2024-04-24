Self Help Groups taken out rally for democracy in Morigaon

JAGIROAD: A rally for democracy in the district of Morigaon was taken out on Tuesday. Members of Self Help Groups rallied together, spreading awareness and encouraging participation in the democratic process under the Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) initiative. They took to the streets of villages, towns, and cities, embracing the spirit of democracy with enthusiasm. Amidst chants of “Amar Vote Amulya Vote” and “Amar Vote Amar Adhikar,” the members urged voters in Morigaon district to exercise their right with banners in hand. With the Lok Sabha elections’ second phase just days away, voter awareness initiatives are in full swing across the district.

Eighty-five Gram Panchayats and eleven wards joined the rally, with women actively participating to boost voter awareness. In a notable effort, 29 polling stations in Morigaon election district will be exclusively manned by women, including six model polling stations and three by women youths, with one designated for women polling personnel with disabilities. The district is abuzz with voter outreach initiatives, including various programmes under the SVEEP initiative, aiming to engage and educate voters effectively.

This is worth mentioning that in Morigaon election district, a massive awareness campaign continues to attract voters, with several programmes being undertaken as part of the SVEEP campaign. The Morigaon district administration, along with the District SVEEP Cell, has successfully captivated voters with one attractive initiative after another. Now, “Sarathi Baideu” is active in villages, engaging in raising awareness among women voters. At these help desks, women voters can identify and verify their names in the voter list. These help desks, run by members of women self-help groups, aim to introduce women voters to the helpline number 1950 and https://voters.eci.gov.in, while raising awareness about EPIC and voting rights.

