Minister Pijush Hazarika campaigns for Suresh Borah in Morigaon district

Morigaon: Minister of Information & Public Relation Pijush Hazarika on Monday campaigned for BJP’s MP candidate Suresh Borah at Bhurbandha in Morigaon district. In his address, Minister Pijush Hazarika questioned the audience on whether or not they had access to free rice while the Congress party was in power. The Ayushman card, which guarantees free medical treatment, is already provided to the impoverished and needy through the ration card facility. Earlier the minister was welcomed by Morigaon BJP’s president Prabin Medhi. More than 500 BJP supporters rented the air shouting slogans for BJP candidate at Bhurbandha Rass Mondir.

