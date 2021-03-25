Self-protection and threat management workshop for youth held in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: Parikalpana, a charitable public trust, organized a two-day physical training workshop on 'Self Protection and Threat Management' for youth recently at Dhubri Police Reserve Field.

The organization organized the workshop to enable people to face sudden attacks and crime with promptness and confidence. On the sideline of the training programme, president of the organization, Archana Tiwari talked to this correspondent and informed that in this workshop, both girls and boys, men and women participated in a significant number. There were more than 150 participants. Archana Tiwari also said that this would train the youth with some key self-protection skills like developing sharp reflexes, coordination and alertness and understanding the surroundings. When asked about their experiences, participants Shaina Tasnia, Rabbi Alom, Dulal Islam and Subhadip Mandal said that the training boosted their confidence. "We are confident to protect ourselves and others in any situation," they said.

