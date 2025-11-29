Seminar and cultural programme in memory of Martyr Kanaklata Barua held at Dibrugarh University

GUWAHATI: Organized by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, managed and planned by the Kirtan Foundation, Guwahati, and in collaboration with the UGC Women’s Studies Centre and the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts, Dibrugarh University, the Martyr Kanaklata Barua Memorial Seminar and Cultural Programme was held today at the conference hall of the Women’s Studies Centre of the university.

The event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Professor Dr. Jiten Hazarika. In his inaugural address, the Vice Chancellor remembered the sacrifice and martyrdom of Kanaklata Barua and highlighted the need for study and exploration of women’s participation in the freedom movement.

The seminar began with a welcome address by Professor Dr. Nasmim Farhin Akhtar, Chairperson of the UGC Women’s Studies Centre. Participating as the chief speaker, literary scholar Dr. Karabi Deka Hazarika shed light on various aspects of Kanaklata’s life and sacrifice. As a speaker, Dr. Pallabi Deka Buzarbarua, Chairperson of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts, offered a thoughtful analysis on the subject.

Sudarshan Bora, District Cultural Development Officer of Dibrugarh, attended as a guest and warmly appreciated the initiative. President of the Kirtan Foundation, Dr. Jadab Borah, presented an overview of various programmes undertaken by the foundation.

In the programme, Gauri Bora and Rijumoni Dutta performed two songs related to Kanaklata. Additionally, Rimlee Choudhury and Sangeeta Deka, representing the Kirtan Foundation, enthralled everyone with a Sattriya dance performance comprising a devotional invocation and a dance based on songs of Kanaklata.

Students of the Theatre Arts division of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts presented a play titled Kanaklata, conceptualised and directed by Biraj Sutiya. Renowned recitation artist Jinti Saikia Hazarika recited poems, bringing vibrancy to the seminar and cultural event, which was moderated and conducted by Assistant Professor Dr. Mrinal Kumar Baruah, stated a press release.

