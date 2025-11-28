Dibrugarh University Signs MoU with Vietnam’s UIT to Expand Global Academic Collaboration

Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh University has taken a major step toward strengthening its global academic presence by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Information Technology – VNU-HCM (UIT), Vietnam. The agreement, formalised on November 26, aims to promote collaboration in research, innovation, and academic exchange under the national PM-USHA (MERU) initiative.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Nomi Baruah, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, who represented Dibrugarh University. The partnership outlines a framework for student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects in emerging technological fields, and opportunities for international training and academic development.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Jiten Hazarika welcomed the collaboration and called it a major milestone in the university’s journey towards global recognition. He noted that the tie-up will offer students and researchers broader exposure and enhance the institution’s academic capabilities.

The partnership is one of the earliest major international initiatives undertaken after Dibrugarh University was selected as a Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU) under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) Scheme. The university received a grant of ₹100 crore under the scheme earlier this year to strengthen its infrastructure and research ecosystem.

With this new collaboration, Dibrugarh University aims to expand its international footprint and promote a more globally connected academic environment for its students and faculty.