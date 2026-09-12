Seminar in Sivasagar Marks 131st Birth Anniversary of Saint Vinoba, Explores Relevance of Spiritual and Gandhian Leaders Today

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GAURISAGAR: On the eve of the 131st birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, who later became known as Saint Vinoba, a seminar was held on the topic 'The relevance of Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhabdev, Mahatma Gandhi, and Saint Vinobaji in the present-day world,' on Friday at Khanamukh Anchalik Sri Sankardev Krishti Kala Kendra, on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district.

The programme started with the lighting of a lamp by Rupon Chandra Gogoi, former Principal of Khanamukh HS School. Hem Bhai, a veteran Gandhian leader and Kulapati of Santi Sadhana Ashram, Guwahati, graced the seminar as an appointed speaker.

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