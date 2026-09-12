Assam News

Seminar in Sivasagar Marks 131st Birth Anniversary of Saint Vinoba, Explores Relevance of Spiritual and Gandhian Leaders Today

On the eve of the 131st birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, who later became known as Saint Vinoba, a seminar was held on the topic 'The relevance of Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhabdev, Mahatma Gandhi
Saint Vinoba
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GAURISAGAR: On the eve of the 131st birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, who later became known as Saint Vinoba, a seminar was held on the topic 'The relevance of Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhabdev, Mahatma Gandhi, and Saint Vinobaji in the present-day world,' on Friday at Khanamukh Anchalik Sri Sankardev Krishti Kala Kendra, on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district.

The programme started with the lighting of a lamp by Rupon Chandra Gogoi, former Principal of Khanamukh HS School. Hem Bhai, a veteran Gandhian leader and Kulapati of Santi Sadhana Ashram, Guwahati, graced the seminar as an appointed speaker.

Also Read: Guwahati: National seminar on Indian history and knowledge traditions concludes at CU

Seminar
Saint Vinoba
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