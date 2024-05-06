Seminar on culinary heritage held at Sibsagar Girls’ College in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A two-day-long national level Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR)-sponsored seminar on the topic ‘Commercialising Culinary Heritage: Exploring Indigenous Food and Beverage Offerings of various Communities of Assam, India’ organised by the Department of Community Sciences of Sibsagar Girls’ College, Sivasagar, was held at the Sibsagar Girls’ College auditorium in collaboration with the Assam Women’s University and Sivasagar zone of the Assam College Teachers’ Association on May 3 and 4. The seminar was virtually inaugurated by Prof. Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, the Vice Chancellor of Assam Women’s University, while the welcome speech was delivered by Dr. Protim Sharma, Principal of the college.

The keynote speech was delivered by Dr. Ruma Bhattacharyya, a retired professor in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), who informed the audience about the different categories of indigenous food and beverage items available in Assam and their nutritional as well as commercial value. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest, Prof. H. K. Sarma of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dibrugarh University, enlightened the audience about the nutritional and medicinal properties of various indigenous food items of Assam, and special guest Meghali Bora, a progressive woman entrepreneur from Jorhat, elaborated on her journey as an entrepreneur of indigenous food items of the state and showed the students and participants how one can be innovative and be a successful entrepreneur in the area. The seminar, which saw the participation of more than 150 teachers, students, research scholars, and practitioners from all over the country with over 100 research papers, presented both virtually and in-person, was coordinated by Dr. Rajashree Phukan of the Department of Community Sciences at Sibsagar Girls’ College.

