Assam: New principal of Sibsagar Girls’ College Dr.Pratim Sarmah takes charge

GAURISAGAR: Dr.Pratim Sarmah, former Associate Professor of Dikhowmukh College took charge as the principal of Sibsagar Girls’ college, a premier institution in girls higher education in upper Assam on April 1. As per notification of Director of Higher Education vide letter no DHE/CE/AC/306/2016/533 dated 30-03-2024 after a gap of 8 years, Dr. Sarmah took the charge as permanent principal from Utpala Gohain Samua principal in charge of the college and handed over his appointment letter to Jogesh Borah, president of the governing body of the college. Talking to the media person, Dr.Sarmah spelt out his priorities in managing the academic activities and leading the college in pursuing the guidelines set by New Education Policy ,2020. The teachers’ unit of the college union body, employees unit as well as NSS unit of the college warmly feted him.

Also Read: Assam: 6 persons involved in attack on police arrested in Dhubri district

Also Watch: