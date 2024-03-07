Seminar on Travel Writing in Foreign Languages Kicks off in Tezpur University

Tezpur: Department of Foreign Languages, Tezpur University kick started two days national seminar on “Wanderlust: Travel Writing/Narratives in Foreign Languages on Wednesday.

Prof Madhu Sahni, Centre for German Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Prof Abhijit Karkun, Centre for French and Francophone Studies, JNU and Prof Avijit Banerjee of Cheena Bhavana, Viswa-Bharati were present on the occasion as resource persons.

Speaking on the topic as chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University said that travel is integral to the development of human civilization and the seminar promises to uncover the diverse dimensions of storytelling. He expressed his happiness that a diverse range of interdisciplinary papers would be presented in this seminar deliberating on nearly two thousand years’ history of travel writing from various parts of the world including Northeast India.

Addressing on the occasion as special guest, Dr Deepak Kumar Pandey, Sector Commandant, Sector HQ, ITBP said that from Megasthenes to Hiuen Tsang, Indian subcontinent has seen rich travelogue. Referring to Indica, an account of Mauryan India by the Greek writer Megasthenes, he said that these books have reflected many aspects of human civilization such as culture, trade practices, music etc. Earlier, while delivering the welcome address, Dr Hemjyoti Medhi, Head, Department of Foreign Languages said that the Department is planning to start Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in Foreign Languages from the next academic year with multiple entry and multiple exit option. Dr Medhi said that the programme shall be aligned with NEP 2020, featuring applied language skill for producing competitive and adaptable graduates.

