Senior Advocate Found Dead Inside Car in Morigaon, Cardiac Arrest Suspected

MORIGAON — A senior lawyer was found dead inside his parked car in Morigaon on Monday evening, sending a wave of shock through the local legal community.

The deceased, advocate Dip Kr Saikia, 55, a resident of Sankardev Nagar in Morigaon town, was discovered sitting motionless in the driver's seat of his car bearing registration number AS21H3671.

Passersby noticed him and alerted the police, who rushed him to Morigaon Civil Hospital. Doctors there declared him dead, attributing the cause of death to cardiac arrest.

Saikia is survived by his wife, a daughter, and other relatives.

The Morigaon Bar Association expressed deep condolences over his sudden passing.

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