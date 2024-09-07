Senior BJP Leader Nabin Gogoi Passes Away in Demow

DEMOW: Nabin Gogoi, residing in Demow Dehajan Magar Path, senior BJP leader and former president of Nitai Panidehing Mandal BJP of Demow constituency died on Wednesday. According to the information received, Nabin Gogoi had a pressure stroke and died on Wednesday. The Demow Police were notified right away by the locals when they discovered Nabin Gogoi’s death in the bathroom of his house. The Demow Police reached and recovered the body in the presence of Demow Circle Officer and sent it for post-mortem. After the news spread Sushanta Borgohain, Demow MLA, Kushal Dowari, Former Thowra MLA, and BJP Party workers reached the residence of the deceased Nabin Gogoi. They offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

