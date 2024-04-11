Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes BJP

JORHAT: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the Congress would fight to save democracy, the Constitution and to bring back unity among the people.

Addressing media persons at a meeting on Wednesday, Ramesh said that the past 10 years of NDA government at the Centre had led to gross injustices against the people at large and the Congress was committed to rectify these injustices.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about ushering in Amritkaal but what the country was actually undergoing was Anyaykaal.

Ticking off the five injustices, Nari Anyay, Yuva Anyay, Kisan Anyay, Shramik Anyay, and Hissedari Anyay, Ramesh stated that each injustice, the Congress was giving 5 guarantees to rectify the injustices , making 25, the total number of guarantees.

He added that all over India, the Congress was distributing in 8 crore households, the Nyay Cards in which the 25 guarantees were incorporated and that in Assam 31 lakh such Nyay Cards had been distributed.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Jairam Ramesh said that the PM spoke about the last 10 years as a trailer and “Picture abhi Baaki hai”.“The trailer is Manipur, which the Prime Minister has not been able to visit in the past 11 years after trouble erupted and this is soon going to be the trailer in other states of the Northeast as the BJP is bent on dividing the country on communal, caste, language,” he said.

Ramesh went on to say that Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister, mentioned that all Congressmen had left the party following Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but he seemed to have forgotten that he and other Congressmen had once been members.

He further said that in the rest of the country people paid GST but in Assam, they pay two taxes, GST and HST (Himanta Services Tax).

He said that Tarun Gogoi had led a revolution in Assam by ushering in a new Assam in 2001 when the state was in the depths of economic and social suffering and his son Gaurav Gogoi was a chip of the old block and a youth icon who would lead the state into a new direction.

