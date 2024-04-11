‘Our commitment to bolster rural economy absolute’: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the key role that the rural economy is poised to play in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat. Sonowal reaffirmed the commitment of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to bolster the rural economy and explore avenues to empower Kishan Shakti and enable Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti to extract the best in the process of nation building.

Sonowal was campaigning at the Chabua Lahowal LAC where he addressed three public meetings at Ramai Kardaibam, Pulunga Trinayan Jyoti Club and at Jerai Kharuwa Pathar.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP candidate for the No 13 Dibrugarh LSC, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Our journey towards development has commenced from the grassroots level, particularly from the villages. We have taken note of most critical infrastructure for village roads. Today, we have the report card of a decade of development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By establishing network of all weather roads among 22,000 villages and more than 800 tea estates in Assam, the double engine BJP government has made a significant stride in this regard. This has opened up a lot of avenues for the farmers realizing the true potential of Krishan Shakti. As you may know, potato farmers from Tingkhong are now trading potatoes with a Multi National Corporation (MNC). Would you think such a step was even conceivable during the six decades of misrule by the Congress? For most part, the concerns of small tea growers of Assam fell on deaf ears during the successive Congress governments, who completely disregarded their concerns. The All Assam Small Tea Growers Association repeatedly appealed to the Congress government for land rights but to no avail. Conversely, the BJP government acknowledged their demands and granted land rights to over 2 lakh tea growers. Today, the schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under PM Kishan has helped our farmers to become more financially viable. PM Awas Yojana has also helped the rural people to avail the benefit of a pucca ghar after they were denied their rights for most part of Congress misrule. The commitment of BJP led NDA government to empower and enable the rural economy remains absolute.”

Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Dibrugarh poses immense potential from our rich rural areas. The pristine countryside, with green picturesque tea gardens as well as natural beauty, has a tremendous potential for rural tourism. With this in mind, we began the Ganga Vilas River cruise - the longest river cruise vessel between Varanasi and Dibrugarh. This has unlocked a huge potential for rural and riverine tourism with immense potential for Dibrugarh constituency where tourists from all across the world will be visiting. This has unveiled a process of many more river cruise ships to ply on this route, with huge potential for the rural tourism industry of the region. Similarly, our natural beauty can also heal the world. People, struggling to keep the peace of mind with a fast paced world, prefers to visit places where one can unwind. With this in mind, we are also setting up a a 100-bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital at Jakai. Once operational, this facility will be a significant player in hospitality and wellness sectors.”

Also Read: Assam: Illegal liquor-making factory busted in Golaghat

Also Watch: