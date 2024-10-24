Senior forensic medicine expert Dr. Monideep Rai Deka passes away at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Dr Monideep Rai Deka, a senior forensic medicine expert and a resident of Rajapam, Ward No 9 here and serving as the Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer ( SDMHO) in Biswanath district has passed away on Tuesday night at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital ( TMCH). Dr Rai Deka who was suffering from cardiac disorder since last several years suddenly fell ill at his work place at Biswanath Chariali on Tuesday night, was first rushed to local hospital there and then to TMCH where attending doctors declared him as brought dead. He was 61. Known for his depth knowledge in his subject forensic medicine, he was a guide for all medical professionals during any complication in autopsy. He was also popular among his friend circles and others for his simplicity and cordial nature. He has left behind his wife, a daughter and a son along with a host of relatives. His untimely demise has been widely mourned in Mangaldai and Biswanath Chariali.

