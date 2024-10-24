Assam: Devastating Fire Engulfs Residence of Noted Scholar Tilak Chandra Majumdar in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A devastating fire broke out at the residence of noted scholar and retired professor Tilak Chandra Majumdar, a researcher of Sankari culture, at Nagaon Amulapatty area on Tuesday night. The fire started on the first floor of the house and quickly spread, destroying nearly the entire floor.

Fortunately, the occupants, including Majumdar’s family, escaped unhurt. Four fire extinguisher vehicles rushed to the spot and managed to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring houses in the densely populated area.

It is reported that the preliminary investigations suggest the fire might have caused by an electrical short circuit. The blaze destroyed property worth several lakhs of rupees. Majumdar’s well-wishers and admirers flocked to his house to express solidarity and inquire about the incident, sources added here.

