Senior Journalist Anil Kalita Inaugurates new stage at Dahali LP School

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A social welfare programme under the banner of ‘Chote Kadam,’ an initiative by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in collaboration with Parinam Foundation, was organized at 31 No. Dahali Lower Primary School recently in Batarhat under Rampur Block Elementary Education Office.

As part of the initiative, a newly-constructed stage on the school premises was formally inaugurated by retired Head Teacher of the school and senior journalist Anil Kalita to support cultural, academic, and community activities for the students. The project was fully sponsored by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, reflecting its commitment to improving educational infrastructure in rural areas.

During the event, representatives from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Parinam Foundation highlighted the objective of ‘Chote Kadam,’ to contribute meaningfully to grassroots development and enhance learning environments for children. School authorities expressed their appreciation for the support and stated that the new stage would greatly benefit the students in various school activities.

