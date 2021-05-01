Senior journalist Gunajit Das tests COVID positive

A CORRESPONDENT



BAKSA: Senior journalist from Tamulpur subdivision and Kumarikata correspondent of a vernacular daily, Gunajit Das was admitted at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta on Friday. Das undertook a COVID test at Tamulpur Primary Health Centre on the morning of April 27 due to fever, cold and cough and he tested positive. He was under home quarantine on the advice of a doctor in Tamulpur. But since Thursday night, his oxygen level became low and on Friday morning he was shifted to the COVID Care Centre of Nagrijuli Model Hospital in Baksa district. After examination at Nagrijuli, Das was shifted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. His condition is said to have improved after being administered oxygen.

