COVID-19 Case Detected at Nongmahir Boating Festival, Meghalaya Govt Orders 10 Days Quarantine for Attendees

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has advised people who have attended the Nongmahir Boating Festival to go under 10 Days compulsory home quarantine.

A report has been received from the District Medical & Health Officer, Ri Bhoi District that a COVID-19 positive case was detected at Nongdiengngan village who attended the Nongmahir Boating Festival on April 17, 2021, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, RM Kurbah has advised all those who have attended the festival to isolate themselves and go for home quarantine for 10 days with self-monitoring of their health by wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene.



Therefore, all persons who attended the Boating Festival at Nongmahir Lakewood Island, Kyrdemkulai are advised to isolate themselves and go for home quarantine for 10(Ten) days with self-monitoring of their health by wearing masks, social distancing & frequent hand washing. During the period of quarantine, should any of the symptoms - fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing is developed, first isolate yourself and contact the District Control Room No. 03638232028/1077 and Health I trip Line No. 8797520449.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Government has informed that COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 years age group in Meghalaya shall not commence on May 1, adding that the exact date of commencement will be notified soon.

Meanwhile, the State has already placed its order for an adequate number of vaccines from SSI (Serum Institute of India), Pune. COVID vaccination for adult beneficiaries (above 18 years of age) was scheduled to commence from May 1, 2021; and, online registration for the process commenced (on www.cowin.gov.in.) from April 28, 2021, shall continue as planned.





