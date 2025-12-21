Senior journalist Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa honoured with Nirantaram Samriddhata Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Nirantaram Samriddhata Award has been conferred upon Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, an eminent social worker of Bokakhat, senior journalist, and President of the Assam State Journalists’ Association.

The award for 2025 has been jointly announced by the Assam Satra Mahasabha (Bokakhat district committee), Difuluporia Satadal Branch Xahitya Xabha Bokakhat, Shilpi Samaj Bokakhat, All Assam Rural Library Association (Bokakhat sub-divisional committee), Golaghat District Poets’ Conference, Bokakhat Sub-divisional Brahmin Society, Assam Recitation and Culture Council (Bokakhat Sub-divisional committee), among others.

The award will be formally presented to Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa on the occasion of his birthday at a grand ceremony to be held on January 3. The information was conveyed through a press statement by Ankur Barthakur, President of the organizing committee.

