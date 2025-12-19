Tezpur to host Akanir Xahitya Xabha’s children’s literature award ceremony

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Akanir Xahitya Xabha will organize its annual award presentation ceremony in Tezpur on December 27 to honour outstanding contributions to Assamese children’s literature. As part of the event, the Assamese Children’s Literature Award 2025 and the Best Children’s Book Award 2025 will be formally conferred.

For this year, the Assamese Children’s Literature Award has been announced for noted children’s writer Bijay Kumar Dutta of Golaghat, recognized for his contribution as the Assamese translator of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Best Children’s Book Award will be presented to Gahana Chakrabarty, a Class X student of National School, Nunmati, Guwahati, for her book Sei Rahasyamayi Mashto (That Mysterious Fish).

The award ceremony will be held on Saturday at 3 pm at the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. The programme will be presided over by Akanir Xahitya Xabha President Pankaj Barua and will witness the presence of Xahitya Akademi Award-winning children’s writer Surendra Mohan Das, along with several eminent children’s authors from across Assam.

Tezpur MLA and actor Prithiraj Rava will attend the programme as a distinguished guest, while Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das and Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha, known for his child-friendly initiatives, will be present as guests of honour.

