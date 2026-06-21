Senior professor of Nagaon Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) held in bribery case

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A shocking case of alleged corruption has surfaced at Nagaon Medical College & Hospital (NMCH). Authorities of the medical college have been accused of collecting money in the name of post-mortem examination reports.

In a major development, Nagaon police detained Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha, a senior professor and head of the Forensic Department at NMCH, from Jagiroad. Dr Sinha faces serious allegations of taking bribes to alter post-mortem examination reports.

According to sources, a complaint was earlier lodged with the Nagaon District Commissioner by an aggrieved family. The parents, who had lost their only son in an accident, alleged that Dr Sinha demanded a bribe for the post-mortem report. Acting on the complaint, the district administration tactfully used a hidden camera to record video evidence of the bribe being taken.

Police sources indicated that several other senior officials of the medical college may be questioned soon in connection with the case.

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